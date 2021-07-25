HUNT (HUNT) Market Cap Reaches $28.83 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $28.83 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.48 or 0.00819038 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

