Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Reaches $1.38 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $34,485.04 or 1.00225914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $16.87 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

