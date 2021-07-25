Huobi Token (HT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $128.57 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $128.57 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.33 or 0.00026864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00047295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.14 or 0.00818255 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

