HUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $567.37 million and $331.63 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.95 or 0.00807132 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 567,497,197 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

