HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HUYA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in HUYA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HUYA by 36.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,559,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in HUYA by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $13.39 on Friday. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

