Hyper Finance (HYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $623,446.62

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $623,446.62 and $140.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00124029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00138886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,522.56 or 0.99975498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.21 or 0.00869393 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.