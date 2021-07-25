HyperExchange (HX) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $343,468.87 and $3,816.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00121231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00138799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,128.12 or 0.99675032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00860180 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

