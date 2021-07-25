HyperQuant Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $22,250.86 and approximately $2,742.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.00818151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

