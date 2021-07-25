Hyve Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137,523.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Hyve has a market cap of $4.69 million and $137,523.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00118996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00139867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,212.86 or 1.00292664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00874442 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

