I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.0830 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $532.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00383076 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002753 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.29 or 0.01237327 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,006,830 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

