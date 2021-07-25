iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 228,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.