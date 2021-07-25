iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 131,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $893,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39.

