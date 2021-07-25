iBTC Price Up 111% Over Last 7 Days (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 69% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. iBTC has a market cap of $33,554.04 and $170.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded up 111% against the dollar. One iBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00038827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00133307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.23 or 1.00404706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.00840142 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.