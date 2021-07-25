iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 8.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 105,529 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth about $8,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 29.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 64,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $14.96. 49,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,059. The company has a market cap of $373.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.15. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.