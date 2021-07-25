ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Price Up 22.8% This Week

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $123,215.50 and approximately $14,774.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00133240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,214.00 or 0.99638243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.48 or 0.00838221 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

