ichi.farm Hits One Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00121498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00138404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,558.74 or 1.00201060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.51 or 0.00871311 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

