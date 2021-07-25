ICON Public Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ICON Public in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.91.

Shares of ICLR opened at $218.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $234.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

