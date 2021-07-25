Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.82 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $48,754.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00121241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139161 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,305.19 or 0.99703193 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,979,785 coins and its circulating supply is 46,365,816 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

