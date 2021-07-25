IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,059 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $50,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $693.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $696.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

