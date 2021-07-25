Idle Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $127,060.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00009946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00120639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00138962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,327.72 or 0.99687900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.98 or 0.00862428 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,347,982 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

