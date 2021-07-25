iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $193.56 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00007086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.00808819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

