IG Gold Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $47,489.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 100.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

