iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.19 Million

Brokerages predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce $800.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $791.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.57 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $487.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million.

IHRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

IHRT opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.