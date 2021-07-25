iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,962 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.07% of iHeartMedia worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 103.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after buying an additional 826,503 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

