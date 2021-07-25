II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $782.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post sales of $782.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $796.70 million and the lowest is $772.20 million. II-VI reported sales of $746.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IIVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.68.

Shares of IIVI opened at $71.39 on Friday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

