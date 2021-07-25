II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.89.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.