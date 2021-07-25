Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $8.99 on Friday, hitting $495.51. 410,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,367. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

