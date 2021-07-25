Illuvium Price Up 49.5% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $144.70 or 0.00422155 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $91.85 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,776 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars.

