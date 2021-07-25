ImageCash (IMGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,345.47

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $18,345.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00120009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00138140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.33 or 1.00045122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.00861761 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

