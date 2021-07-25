ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0271 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $306,792.33 and $119,256.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1,050.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,333,981 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

