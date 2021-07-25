IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMAX. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

IMAX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 592,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,339. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

