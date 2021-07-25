Indexed Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $942.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00008273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $942.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00133240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,214.00 or 0.99638243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.48 or 0.00838221 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

