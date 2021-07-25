Indorse Token (IND) Price Tops $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $555,144.47 and approximately $5,793.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.03 or 0.00821689 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

IND is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

