Infinitecoin Trading 26.7% Higher This Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $13.74 million and $313.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.