Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 218.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.