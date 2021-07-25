Injective Protocol (INJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24.15 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $186.74 million and $24.15 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.34 or 0.00016976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,474,161 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

