InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of InMode worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 713.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $50,866,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $111.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $113.86.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

