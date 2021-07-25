Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0396 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Innova has a market cap of $273,223.66 and $15.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Innova has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000056 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000976 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.