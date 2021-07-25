Innovation Blockchain Payment Market Capitalization Tops $5.67 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $184,177.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00819916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,909,396 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

