Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 9,920.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 753,940 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 3.40% of Inogen worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inogen stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 123,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,664. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -325.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,087 shares of company stock valued at $39,890,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

