Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.30% of Inogen worth $27,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of INGN opened at $71.71 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -325.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,087 shares of company stock valued at $39,890,631 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

