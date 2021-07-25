Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,503,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,596,775.74.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$47,403.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total value of C$48,204.60.
- On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.
- On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.
- On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.
TSE REAL traded down C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,921. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.87. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of C$13.87 and a one year high of C$33.01.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on Real Matters in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.70.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
