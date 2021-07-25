Insight Protocol (INX) Market Capitalization Achieves $98,598.81

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $98,598.81 and $14,149.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00049048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.11 or 0.00824220 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

