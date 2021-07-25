Insights Network (INSTAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 93.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 115.3% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $19.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,324,312 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

