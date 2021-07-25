Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.97% of Insteel Industries worth $41,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.75. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $41.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.79.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.