Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0459

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $46,348.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00121498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00138404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,558.74 or 1.00201060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.21 or 0.00869393 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,877,059 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.