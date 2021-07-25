Insureum (ISR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $144,157.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Insureum has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $144,157.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insureum

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

