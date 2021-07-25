Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. 145,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,378. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.