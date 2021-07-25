Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post $12.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.22 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $36.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $82.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.08 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,504,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

