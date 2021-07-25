InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IHG stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.23 and a beta of 1.30.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.